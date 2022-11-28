Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Wrestlingnews.co reports that a unique match type is reportedly in the works for the Royal Rumble PPV event in January. According to the report, the entire card has been ‘mapped out.’ Something called a ‘pitch black’ match has been suggest and is being seriously considered.

It’s unknown how the match will work, but one source said that is likely for Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt has not wrestled since his return to the company, but he is currently in a feud with LA Knight. The source noted that WWE is being careful not to overexpose Bray in the ring, to make everything he does feel “extra special.”