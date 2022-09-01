wrestling / News

United Empire Attack The Elite After AEW Dynamite

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay United Empire AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

The United Empire got some revenge on The Elite after their main event loss on Dynamite, returning to the ring and attacking. As you can see in the video below, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open returned back to the ring after the show went off the air and attacked The Elite.

The assault came after Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated the Empire in the semifinals of the AEW Trios Title Tournament in the main event match.

