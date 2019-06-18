wrestling / News
United States Championship Match Official For WWE Stomping Grounds
– Samoa Joe’s challenger for the United States Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds is official. Ricochet won a Fatal Five-Way match on Raw to earn a shot at Joe and the title for this Sunday’s PPV. You can see pics and video of the match below. Ricochet won the match over Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and The Miz.
We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw. Our ongoing coverage of the show is here.
FATAL 5️⃣-WAY TIME on #RAW…
This is about to be MUST-SEE, because @mikethemiz is feeling right at home! pic.twitter.com/H3gykIWYJy
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
Say hello to the #SultanOfSwing, and we ain't talkin' about Dire Straits, @IAmEliasWWE…#RAW @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/Bq6pOflB9U
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
Get you some, @KingRicochet! #RAW #Fatal5Way pic.twitter.com/7CrXJCXCV0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2019
5️⃣-FOR-5️⃣.@BraunStrowman @KingRicochet @mikethemiz @fightbobby & @WWECesaro battle to determine @SamoaJoe's #USTitle opponent at #WWEStompingGrounds NEXT on #RAW! #Fatal5Way pic.twitter.com/LwTcqq9bK0
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
#SkullCrushingFinale ☑️#Spear ☑️#RAW @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/KHKTPtIzlt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2019
#Fatal5Way ELIMINATION MATCH.
Let's do this, right, @BraunStrowman? #RAW pic.twitter.com/89ZYZeEdCr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2019
🗣 @WWECESARO IS NOT HUMAN 🗣#RAW #Fatal5Way pic.twitter.com/OF4NsWICr8
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
TWO eliminations already for @BraunStrowman…
Impressed, @SamoaJoe? #RAW #Fatal5Way pic.twitter.com/2guCwL4saj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2019
6️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ SPLASH means @BraunStrowman is ELIMINATED from this #Fatal5Way (with the assist from the eliminated @fightbobby and @WWECesaro)! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Bt2c0Af8oV
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
MONSTER. AMONG. MEN.#RAW #Fatal5Way @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/B7YVzjkrQ8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2019
We are down to TWO.
Will it be @KingRicochet or @mikethemiz who heads to #WWEStompingGrounds to challenge #USChampion @SamoaJoe?! #RAW #Fatal5Way pic.twitter.com/Hgn6l1Ugg1
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
In the last leg of a HUGE #Fatal5Way Elimination Match, @mikethemiz and @KingRicochet aren't backing down from one another with a shot at @SamoaJoe's #USTitle on the line! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ON5q0rT2ul
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
Pressure REVERSED. Is @KingRicochet about to make @mikethemiz tap out?! #RAW #Fatal5Way pic.twitter.com/wjrcfjD9kH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2019
