United States Championship Match Official For WWE Stomping Grounds

– Samoa Joe’s challenger for the United States Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds is official. Ricochet won a Fatal Five-Way match on Raw to earn a shot at Joe and the title for this Sunday’s PPV. You can see pics and video of the match below. Ricochet won the match over Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and The Miz.

We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw. Our ongoing coverage of the show is here.