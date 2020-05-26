wrestling / News
United States Title Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
WWE has a new United States Champion following the first match on tonight’s Raw. Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to win the title, capturing his first title since he signed with the company back in 2014. You can see pics and video below from the match.
Andrade’s title reign ends at 151 days, having won the title at a WWE live event in December of last year. His run with the title was the longest since Shinsuke Nakamura held the championship for 156 days in mid-to-late 2018.
That title is HIS.@AndradeCienWWE defends the #USTitle against @WWEApollo NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/UZLBlXzF2I
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
Are we looking at the next #USChampion?#WWERaw @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/1SQX1mm1Co
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
#WWERaw's 𝓁𝑜𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓇𝒾𝑜 @AngelGarzaWwe's got 👀 on this one. #USTitle pic.twitter.com/6JXRvrsBcN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
Wait for that side-eye…#WWERaw #USTitle @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/3PugolO4Ul
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
You think @WWEApollo is fired up at all?#WWERaw #USTitle pic.twitter.com/YVqHrIiqA6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
.@WWEApollo is all fired up against @AndradeCienWWE with the #USTitle on the line!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OIobC0YSVh
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
When @Zelina_VegaWWE finds out what @AngelGarzaWwe just likened this #USTitle match to… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xIIK64wnZI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
"I can finally say I've won my first title in @WWE."
Congratulations, @WWEApollo!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WXG2rKN4gu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
HE'S DONE IT.@WWEApollo is your NEWWWWW #USChampion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rgbGNy8bHu
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
