United States Title Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

WWE has a new United States Champion following the first match on tonight’s Raw. Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to win the title, capturing his first title since he signed with the company back in 2014. You can see pics and video below from the match.

Andrade’s title reign ends at 151 days, having won the title at a WWE live event in December of last year. His run with the title was the longest since Shinsuke Nakamura held the championship for 156 days in mid-to-late 2018.