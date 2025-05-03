United States Title Match Set For WWE Backlash

Jacob Fatu will defend his WWE US Championship in a fatal four-way match at Backlash. It was announced on this week’s Smackdown by Nick Aldis that Fatu will defend the title he won at WrestleMania 41 against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at the next PPV.

Fatu defeated Knight to win the title at WrestleMania, while McIntyre and Priest competed against each other at the same event.

WWE Backlash takes place on May 10th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s Smackdown is over.