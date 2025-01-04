wrestling / News

United States Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

January 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a United States Championship match for next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s show that LA Knight will get a rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura for the title on next week’s episode. Knight made the announcement himself in a backstage segment.

Nakamura defeated Knight for the title at WWE Survivor Series. The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs on USA Network.

