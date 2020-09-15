United Wrestling Network Broadcaster Todd Keneley on the Primetime Live Debut, UWN’s Relationship With NWA

– Wrestling Epicenter recently interviewed United Wrestling Network broadcaster Todd Keneley, who was promoting the debut of UWN’s weekly PPV series, Primetime Live, which debuts later tonight on FITE TV. Below are some highlights and audio for the interview:

Keneley on Primetime Live being a new concept for the United Wrestling Network: “Prime Time Live is a new concept. It is an hour and a half weekly and 100% live. It is going to be shot out of Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. It is a huge entertainment studio. They shoot all kinds of movies, TV, and commercials from there and they’re currently creating a really cool space for Prime Time Live. It is going to be a really coll show. We recently went back to production on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. We did 2 days of tapings and shot 6 episodes. The first of those episodes aired last weekend. You can still find that episode on United’s YouTube page and on FITE. Aron “Shooter” Stevens (Damien Sandow), who you may know as the NWA National Champion, came in and was involved with creative on that show as well and it really showed. A lot of new debuting talent, a lot of talent, a lot of things shot outside of the ring. And now, we’re going to try to take that momentum and put it into Prime Time Live.

Keneley on the relationship between the NWA and UWN: “Speaking of the NWA, we’re going to try to leverage the relationship that Dave Marquez has, and has had, with the NWA over the years. With William Patrick Corgan (Billy Corgan) bringing back the brand, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood was a big part of the early 10 Pounds of Gold filmed out of Ocean View Pavillion. The first Nick Aldis versus Tim Storm was filmed there which resulted in them doing their own thing with NWA 70 and then Powerrr. But then, the world came to a close for a while. Powerrr had become such a phenomenon. It was a throwback and it had such a great spirit about it. But, a big part of that was the fan base at the George Public Broadcasting studios, the GPB. Without that, I don’t think the NWA wanted to return with that program without fans in attendance. But, this is something that has been brewing for a while to re-ignite that relationship between the United Wrestling Network and the NWA. So, that will be the driving force for Prime Time Live. You’ll see stars from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Championship Wrestling from Arizona, the NWA, but really, and Dave Marquez has said this, it is really an open door policy.”

His thoughts on the expansion of UWN, specifically Championship Wrestling From Hollywood: “Yeah, it really has come a long way. We’re now in so many different markets – I think we’re now in 130 different markets and now we’re doing regional versions of the show such as on CW30 in Memphis with Gus and Maria hosting but then the matches are that week’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood matches that air. So, it almost has a Prime Time Wrestling feel with studio hosts. They do a great job. We have a similar broadcast up in the Northern California Bay Area, another in Amarillo, Texas. Now in Tampa! In the pandemic era, where it forced all promotions to sort of present some form of studio wrestling where there weren’t live crowds, I think our program really held up to even the biggest companies because, you know, Marquez has done studio wrestling for decades and we’ve really dialed in Ocean View Pavillion – I think it really looks great to where Impact Wrestling has shot there, New Japan Pro Wrestling is shooting there now – They shot Lions Gate Collision, they’re shooting Strong out of that venue which was really just pieced together. (laughs) When we first started, it had these Roman Coliseum like columns and these red curtains and we’ve really pieced it together to where there are now TV monitors everywhere and it really looks great. Dave leveraged us against the WWE running out of the Performance Center with no fans, AEW before they really were running out of Daily’s Place – I think they (AEW) have really done a good job with their presentation, and even Impact running out of small venues. It was really hard to decipher which were the big budget shows versus what we were doing. But, I think this (Prime Time Live) is a really big step! 100 live! The NWA involved!”

On his influences from the 1980s wrestling scene: “I grew up in the 80’s and I’m glad that I did. It was such a golden era – Hogan, Piper, Andre… Larger than life characters. And, on the other side, you had the NWA with Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Ricky Steamboat. You really had the best of both words. I always talk about this but I loved the little spots where you’d have the Royal Rumble, “Lets go to some of the participants!” And then, there’s Earthquake for 15 seconds talking and stomping around, then there’s “The Model” Rick Martel and he’s got the sprayer of Arrogance, and then there’s Mr. Perfect, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan ranting and raving. It was like, everything under the sun! All shapes and sizes! To me, that’s wrestling!”