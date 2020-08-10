United Wrestling Network & NWA Teaming For Live Weekly PPV Series

The United Wrestling Network are teaming with the NWA for a new weekly live PPV series that will air on cable and satellite, plus FITE TV. The two groups announced on MOnday that the series will be called “United Wrestling Network’s Primetime LIVE” and will premiere on September 15th at 9 PM ET, live from Thunder Studios’ Long Beacy Studios.

The announcement notes that “This unprecedented new series will be a grand showcase of acclaimed talent and competitors from all regions and different promotions across the globe in their quest to settle real-life feuds and attain championship glory – with an emphasis on the NWA and UWN Championships. Each week on UWN: Primetime LIVE anything can happen, in the ring and behind-the-scenes.”

“I’m pleased that we are finally able to announce some good news, and in partnering with United Wrestling Network we’ll be able to get back to work with what promises to be top-tier matchups, and soon,” said NWA Owner William Patrick Corgan. “It goes without saying that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and our goal in re-establishing in-ring NWA action was to make sure that our talent would be protected working within the now established safety protocols, as well as delivering consistent, high quality content like our vaunted shows NWA POWERRR, and ‘Ten Pounds of Gold’. But this will be more than just a weekly, live PPV broadcast, as we plan on shooting additional content for the NWA YouTube channel and our Patreon subscribers. My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast.”

UWN: Primetime LIVE Executive Producer David Marquez added, “To me, ‘UWN: Primetime LIVE’ is a pro wrestling fan’s dream come true. I’ve always wanted to produce a joint program that would feature the baddest and best pro wrestlers from different promotions on the same broadcast. This fan first way of thinking should allow us to present match-ups that you might not normally ever see on weekly television. There may be a time when you see someone from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood go against someone from Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling, or even fighters out of the NJPW LA Dojo versus West Coast Pro Wrestling. A major goal we have is to take newer up-and-coming athletes and present them in a way that hasn’t been done on a nationally televised show before. With this incredible new platform and opportunity to let the greatest talent shine on a worldwide stage, we are poised to create new superstars! Factor in the NWA Champions and the stars of NWA POWERRR and beyond, all converging for some of the most exciting programming possible. In my 30 years in both television production and promoting wrestling, this project will be the biggest of my career.”

The statement adds that they will be taking COVID-19 precautions:

The health and safety of our athletes, cast, staff and crew are extremely important to us and we’ll be following Thunder Studio’s COVID-19 protocol. Every member of this production will undergo testing, temperature checks and all other local and national medical requirements. UWN: Primetime LIVE will utilize Thunder’s Zoning System identifying parts of the studio where we are authorized to enter. We will also have an onsite physician to supervise all testing. To learn more about Thunder Studio’s COVID-19 protocols please visit here.

The show will be available in Spanish, and more information will be announced soon.