United Wrestling Network Primetime Live Pricing Information Released, FITE TV Providing Monthly Bundle

– FITE TV now has pricing information for the upcoming United Wrestling Network Primetime Live pay-per-view event series. The PPV series debuts on September 15 and will be available on In Demand and FITE. For FITE TV, weekly series will be priced at $7.99 per episode. Fans can also purchase a monthly bundle for $23.99 on FITE.

For In Demand PPV, Primetime Live will cost $11.99. The first episode debuts on September 15.