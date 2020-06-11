wrestling / News

United Wrestling Network Releases Rare Daniel Bryan vs. Sean Waltman Match, New Digital Series

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The United Wrestling Network has released a bunch of new content, including a rare Daniel Bryan vs. Sean Waltman match and more. You can see the video below, along with a new digital series Work Rate that looks at the history of the UWN and more:

