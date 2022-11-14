United Wrestling Network Announces Tapings Tomorrow For Championship Wrestling

The United Wrestling Network announced the following (per PWInsider):

United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday November 15th to tape several episodes of its Championship Wrestling television series. Some matches and talent confirmed for the taping include:

*#1 Contender to the UWN World Title Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels

*United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Kevin Martenson

*Zeda Zhang vs. Alex Gracia

*Invictus Khash vs. Ray Jaz

*Ju Dizz vs. Jack Banning

Also in action: UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy, Willie Mack, TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito), Reno Scum, Bateman, Lord Crewe, UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz, B-Boy, The Voros Twins and more.

Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine.