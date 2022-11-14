wrestling / News
United Wrestling Network Announces Tapings Tomorrow For Championship Wrestling
The United Wrestling Network announced the following (per PWInsider):
United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday November 15th to tape several episodes of its Championship Wrestling television series. Some matches and talent confirmed for the taping include:
*#1 Contender to the UWN World Title Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels
*United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Kevin Martenson
*Zeda Zhang vs. Alex Gracia
*Invictus Khash vs. Ray Jaz
*Ju Dizz vs. Jack Banning
Also in action: UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy, Willie Mack, TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito), Reno Scum, Bateman, Lord Crewe, UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz, B-Boy, The Voros Twins and more.
Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine.
More Trending Stories
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH
- Cody Rhodes Comments on Getting Booed in AEW: ‘I Was a Heel. The Fans Were Amazing’