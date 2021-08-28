Universal Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Finn Balor will get a WWE Universal Championship shot on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Balor come out to confront Roman Reigns and challenge him to a title match on next week’s show. Reigns did not answer but was attacked by Balor, with help from the Street Profits who took out the Usos.

Balor was set up in storyline to get a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, but lost his shot when Baron Corbin attacked him and then John Cena signed the contract.