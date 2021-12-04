Universal Championship Match Set For WWE Day 1

Brock Lesnar will get a shot at the WWE Universal Champion – whoever that may be – at WWE Day 1. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Lesnar intimidated Sami Zayn into taking his Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns tonight and promised to be in his corner.

As a result of that, Lesnar is set to face the winner of Reigns vs. Zayn at Day 1 on January 1st in Atlanta. Also set for the PPV is Big E. defending the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.