Universal Championship Match Set For WWE Day 1
Brock Lesnar will get a shot at the WWE Universal Champion – whoever that may be – at WWE Day 1. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Lesnar intimidated Sami Zayn into taking his Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns tonight and promised to be in his corner.
As a result of that, Lesnar is set to face the winner of Reigns vs. Zayn at Day 1 on January 1st in Atlanta. Also set for the PPV is Big E. defending the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.
.@BrockLesnar thinks @SamiZayn should challenge @WWERomanReigns TONIGHT.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PsDpgkLTs8
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
It's ON!@SamiZayn challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle TONIGHT on #SmackDown, and @BrockLesnar will challenge the winner at WWE Day 1! @SonyaDevilleWWE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ur0JnsADkX
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
