Universal Championship Match Set For WWE Super ShowDown

– WWE has its Universal Championship match set for this month’s WWE Super ShowDown show in Saudi Arabia. Baron Corbin won a Fatal Four-Way on tonight’s show to win the shot at Seth Rollins and the championship. You can see the updated card below.

WWE Super ShowDown takes place on June 7th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor

* The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Triple H vs. Randy Orton

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

* 50-Man Battle Royal: Participants TBD