wrestling / News
Universal Championship Match Set For WWE Super ShowDown
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has its Universal Championship match set for this month’s WWE Super ShowDown show in Saudi Arabia. Baron Corbin won a Fatal Four-Way on tonight’s show to win the shot at Seth Rollins and the championship. You can see the updated card below.
WWE Super ShowDown takes place on June 7th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor
* The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
* Triple H vs. Randy Orton
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
* 50-Man Battle Royal: Participants TBD
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho Recall Owen Hart and Mick Foley Trying to Have a Negative-Star Match
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Rumors That A Japanese Promotion Was Trying To Book Steve Austin vs. Goldberg In 2004
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’