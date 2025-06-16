Universal Wrestling Federation (12.20.1986) Review  

-Originally aired December 20, 1986.

-Your host is Jim Ross, who optimistically welcomes us to the “first annual” UWF Christmas special. He’s in a studio this week instead of at the arena, with decorations and a tree festooning the set, but JR is in full “serious sportscaster” mode so he has this stoneface while surrounded by holiday effluvia and it’s a great vibe.

-This is sort of a “week off” show, it appears, so we lead off with a highlight package by Joel Watts recapping Terry Gordy’s entire Heavyweight Title reign. They actually imply that Terry is faking his injury because he’s refused surgery and won’t agree to let doctors examine him, but….why would he have refused to wrestle One Man Gang on the night he was stripped of the belt, then?

-Bill Watts, without naming any names, takes a shot at WCCW and calls out “other federations” for booking phantom title changes. At least Bill only had a falling out with WCCW once–when I look back at all the shows I’ve recapped, I’m fascinated by how his relationship with Georgia changed about once a week.

-He stands by the decision to strip Terry Gordy of the title because Gordy was in the building and he refused to let a doctor examine his supposed injury before he went out there and claimed he couldn’t defend the title. Terry was healthy enough to get in the ring and declare he wouldn’t wrestle, and since he was in the ring, dadgum it, he lost the belt in the ring–it counts as a match.

-We get Christmas greetings from Hacksaw Jim Duggan and the Fantastics, and Tommy’s even nice enough to throw in a “Happy Hannukah.” I’ll betcha one of these guys said “Happy holidays” on the first take and had to do it again because Bill yelled at them.



THE FANTASTICS vs. MIKE GEORGE & JACK VICTORY

-Mike George has gained some weight since his last run in Mid-South and actually looks a bit like Buddy Wayne from Memphis at this point. Also, George and Victory are clear heels here even though they babyfaced all over the ring for their promo wishing John Tatum well.

-Cheap shot from the apron allows George to take control. Art Crews comes to the ring for some reason, and Chavo Guerrero comes to the ring to keep an eye on him. JR reminds us that the Buckhouse Brawls are coming up so I think I have an idea of where this match is going.

-Fulton slugs it out with Victory. Crews trips up Fulton from the floor, and that leads to the big crazy double disqualification brawl.

-Joel Watts gives a WEIRD Christmas greeting where he sends his best wishes to his father, who, unfortunately, he’ll miss seeing over Christmas, because Dad went to Denver to go skiing instead. Merry Christmas to the family member who ditched me!

-We go to Power Pro Wrestling. One Man Gang is set to defend his title against Buddy Roberts, of all people. Hacksaw Jim Duggan interrupts to pick a fight and he gets one, brawling with Gang while Buddy Roberts is content to just watch and occasionally slip in to take cheap shots at both guys. The locker room empties out and the entire roster ends up in the ring trying to break it up.



HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: ONE MAN GANG (Champion, with Skandar Akbar) vs. HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN

-We’re approaching the end for Hacksaw Jim before he heads off for greener pastures, as his last order of business before leaving was to just go around the horn for a while putting over One Man Gang over and over.

-Duggan hammers at Gang and whips him across the ring. Gang gets stuck in the ropes as Duggan keeps hammering and hammering at him, and Gang ends up on the floor, slumped across the timekeeper’s table. So as long as he’s there, Duggan rams his face into the bell. Back in, Gang finally comes to life with clubbing lefts, clubbing rights, and a clubbing face. Gang goes for a piledriver, but Duggan backdrops him over the top rope and onto the concrete. Akbar gets in the ring to make trouble and Duggan kicks his ass, which leads to a lot of people rushing to the ring for another brawl.