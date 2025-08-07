Universal Wrestling Federation (2.14.1987) Review  

-Cold open: Fantastics battle Sting & Eddie Gilbert, and Rick Steiner sneaks in with Missy’s loaded purse to give Sting & Eddie the tainted triumph.

-Originally aired February 14, 1987.

-Credit where it’s due, they can still draw a crowd in Oklahoma City, so this taping doesn’t feel depressing.

-Your host is Jim Ross.

ICEMAN KING PARSONS & CHAVO GUERRERO vs. MIKE GEORGE & ART CREWS

-Wait, didn’t they just announce Chavo and Missing Link are a team now?

-Wristlock by George. Iceman headbutts out of it and tags in Chavo. Crews comes in and gets knocked around before all four men end up in the ring for a brawl, and a bodypress by Chavo finishes this one.



TERRY TAYLOR vs. GARY YOUNG

-They shake hands to signal that this is going to be scientific. Jim Ross says that this is in response to mail from fans who are demanding more scientific action. So Gary gets a side headlock takedown to indicate that he would like to do science, and Terry Taylor turns it into headscissors to show that he wants to science, too.

-It starts to get aggressive, as they continue to science, but they science with angrier faces. Taylor hip-sciences him for a one-count. Young retaliates with back science for a two-count, and Taylor comes off the ropes with a five-science to make it three.

-Bruce Prichard talks to Dr. Death, who promises Terry Gordy that he’s getting a fight, not a wrestling match. Terry Gordy wants his belt back and he wants revenge for that arm injury.

-We recap the action from last week’s Power Pro Wrestling, as Eli and Bill Irwin beat down Dr. Death and Ted DiBiase, and DiBiase returns later in the hour to help Chavo Guerrero unleash an asskicking.

-Bruce Prichard talks to Devastation Inc. They challenge DiBiase to face the One Man Gang, the UWF Heavyweight Champion, and if DiBiase wins, he gets a match with Eli and Irwin. They don’t even have a championship themselves. If DiBiase beats the Heavyweight Champion, he gets a match with two other guys?



ONE MAN GANG (UWF Heavyweight Champion, with Skandar Akbar, Eli, & Bill Irwin) vs. JOHNNY WEST

-Gang fat-guys Johnny around, and a slam and a splash finish it with ease.

-Ted DiBiase comes to ringside and gives everybody a right good frowning. Dr. Death remembers he and DiBiase are a tag team, so he heads to ringside too. They’re still outnumbered, so DiBiase puts on his glove, which gives Akbar a fit, and then Terry Taylor comes to ringside, and when the faces charge into the ring, the heels charge right out.



SUPER NINJA vs. JEFF RAITZ

-Ninja takes down Raitz. Raitz gets out of a facelock with a hiptoss and throws a dropkick, but Ninja immediately ties him up for a neckbreaker. Raitz sandbags him hard on a couple of attempted suplexes, so Ninja finally decides he’s done with this shit and hits a superkick to finish it.



STING (with Missy Hyatt, Eddie Gilbert, & Rick Steiner) vs. BOBBY WALKER

-Sting slaps Walker. Walker dropkicks him right in the mush and Sting suplexes and press slams him with some sauce on it. Fistdrop from the top gets a quick three. Sting’s reaction from the fans is starting to get very mixed, because he has a great look and great moves and it’s just really getting hard for some folks to boo a guy like that.

-Bruce Prichard interviews Terry Taylor, and it’s a WEIRD promo from Terry, because he notes that he doesn’t have a title right now, but then he thinks about it and corrects himself, noting that he’s half of the Tag Team Champions and he and Jim are hanging in there….but Jim left the promotion and they were stripped of the belts and we just had a whole thing about that on TV last week.

-We get a promo from One Man Gang and Skandar Akbar, and their time signals suck because the promo just ends in mid-sentence like the director got tired of listening to Akbar.



“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. TERRY GORDY (with Sunshine)

-Gordy backs Doc into the corner and knees him in the gut. Doc reverses a suplex for two. Gordy takes a shot at the injured knee and then follows with his own suplex.

-Back from commercial, Williams is bleeding somehow, but he blocks an attempted piledriver and makes it a backdrop. Williams successfully hits his own piledriver. Williams heaves Gordy onto the concrete for a fist fight. They head back into the ring, and with two minutes to go in the TV hour, Buddy Roberts and Angel of Death come to ringside for a visit. But Ted DiBiase and Terry Taylor aren’t putting up with that, and they show up at ringside for reinforcement, and unfortunately we are desperately outta time, the tape machines are rolling!