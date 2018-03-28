 

wrestling / News

Unsanctioned Match Official For NXT Takeover: New Orleans

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano Tomasso Ciampa NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– William Regal has officially announced an unsanctioned match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Regal announced the match on this week’s episode of NXT, opening the show by saying that Gargano will get his job back if he beats Ciampa, but will remain fired if he loses.

NXT Takeover: New Orleans takes place on April 7th at 8 PM ET and airs live on the WWE Network.

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, NXT Takeover: New Orleans, Tomasso Ciampa, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading