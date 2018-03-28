Unsanctioned Match Official For NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– William Regal has officially announced an unsanctioned match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Regal announced the match on this week’s episode of NXT, opening the show by saying that Gargano will get his job back if he beats Ciampa, but will remain fired if he loses.

NXT Takeover: New Orleans takes place on April 7th at 8 PM ET and airs live on the WWE Network.