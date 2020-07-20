wrestling / News
WWE News: Unsanctioned Match Set For Raw, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura React to Win
– An Unsanctioned Match is set for Monday night’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Sunday night that Randy Orton and Big Show will do battle on the show with the aformentioned lack of sanctioning:
TOMORROW NIGHT: Things could get ugly on #WWERaw when @WWETheBigShow and @RandyOrton collide in an #UnsanctionedMatch! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/sFnKNHQv7c
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
– WWE posted video of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura reacting to their Smackdown Tag Team Championship win over The New Day. The two point out that they aren’t giving post-match interviews as champions and then walk off:
