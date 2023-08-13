Unsanctioned Pro 26: Counterfeit Full Results 08.11.2023: Six-Man Unsanctioned Pro Hardcore Title Match Headliner, More

The Unsanctioned Pro 26: Counterfeit show was hosted by Unsanctioned Pro on August 11 in Maybee, MI. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) below.

* Sage Philips defeated Rachel Armstrong

* Cincinnati’s Most Wanted (Aaron Williams & Lord Crewe) defeated Gorgeous Swingers (Morgan Taylor & The Swinger)

* Sam Beale defeated Storm Grayson

* Unsanctioned Pro Tag Team Championships Match: These Men Do Not Exist (Anakin Murphy & Victor Analog) defeated Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* Ace Perry defeated Matt Cross

* Tommy Vendetta defeated Alex Colon and Gary Jay

* Unsanctioned Pro Hardcore Championship Deathmatch: Joel Bateman defeated Josh Crane and Dr. Redacted and Eric Dillinger and Kevin Giza and Shane Mercer