Unsanctioned Pro Fueled By Spite Results: Unsanctioned Title Match, More

Unsanctioned Pro’s latest show, Fueled By Spite, took place on Saturday with the company’s heavyweight title on the line in the main event. You can see results from the show below, per Fightful. It aired live on FITE TV.

* Scramble Match: Billie Starkz def. Freddie Hudson, Rob Killjoy, Ron Bass Jr., The Whisper, Yoya and Zach Thomas

* Robert Martyr def. MV Young

* Lord Crewe def. PB Smooth

* Cole Radrick def. Jake Something

* Hoodfoot def. Casanova Valentine

* Alex Colon vs. Conor Claxton ended in a no contest

* OWA Heavyweight Championship Match: Tre Lamar (c) def. Myron Reed

* Unsanctioned Pro Heavyweight Championship Match: Everett Cross (c) def. G-Raver