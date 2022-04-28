wrestling / News

Unsanctioned Pro vs. OWA Back To Basics Results: Three Titles Defended In Main Event

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Unsanctioned Pro vs. OWA Back To Basics Image Credit: Unsanctioned Pro & OWA

Unsanctioned Pro and OWA heled their joint Back to Basics show this past weekend, with three titles defended in the main event and more. You can see results from the show, which took place Saturday night and aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Cincinnati’s Most Wanted (Aaron Williams & Lord Crewe) def. The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)

* Dominic Garrini def. Riley Rose

* Ashton Starr def. PB Smooth

* Hardcore Match: Joshua Bishop def. Kevin Giza

* Scramble Match: Brayden Lee def. Charlie Tiger and Don’t Die Miles and Eli Isom and JDX and Wes Barkley

* The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def. The Ody (Chris Copeland & Jack Andrews)

* Kristian Robinson def. Sam Beale

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title, OWA Heavyweight Title, & Unsanctioned Pro Heavyweight Title Winner Takes All Match: AC Mack def. Cole Radrick and Tre Lamar

