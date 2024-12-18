wrestling / News
Upcoming AEW Dynamite & Collision Ticket Pre-Sale Codes Available for 2025
– A ticket pre-sale has begun for AEW Collision on February 8, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The event will be held at the Fort Bend County Epicenter. The ticket pre-sale code is INS6AEW (via PWInsider). Tickets are available at ETIX.com.
– The same pre-sale code can also be used for the upcoming following AEW TV events (via PWInsider:
* Thursday, January 16, 2025: AEW Collision in Louisville, Kentucky at the Broadbent Arena
* Wednesday, January 22, 2025: AEW Dynamite at the Knoxville Coliseum
* Wednesday, January 29, 2025: AEW Dynamite at the VBC Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama