wrestling / News

Various News: Upcoming AEW Unrestricted Guests Revealed, Naomi Praises Bianca Belair

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Unrestricted Podcast

– Aubrey Edwards has revealed some future guests for the next few weeks of AEW Unrestricted. Edwards posted to Twitter soliciting questions for Tay Conti and Kris Statlander for future episodes of the podcast, as you can see below:

– Naomi took to Twitter to praise Smackdown Women’s Bianca Belair, calling her “#EST of life, the world, the galaxy , the universe”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Unrestricted, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading