Various News: Upcoming AEW Unrestricted Guests Revealed, Naomi Praises Bianca Belair

– Aubrey Edwards has revealed some future guests for the next few weeks of AEW Unrestricted. Edwards posted to Twitter soliciting questions for Tay Conti and Kris Statlander for future episodes of the podcast, as you can see below:

Hey friends! I need some Q's from you for some upcoming guests on #AEWUnrestricted

First, we're bringing in @TayConti_!

Second, we're bringing back @callmekrisstat to discuss about her injury, the rehab, and the return!

New episodes every Thursday!

▶️ https://t.co/cJfEyWwYU2 pic.twitter.com/5lXwxDMPjw

— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) April 28, 2021