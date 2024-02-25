Upcoming Spoiler Lineup for TNA Sacrifice

– As noted, TNA Wrestling held its Bayou Blast TV tapings last night in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Alario Center. PWInsider is reporting the following lineup for TNA Sacrifice based on the TV taping spoilers:

* TNA World Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (c) vs. The System

* Nick Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

TNA Sacrifice is scheduled for Friday, March 8. The event will be held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on the TNA+ app.