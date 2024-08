Upcoming Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Saturday’s Collision

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Collision. That will be the final show of the company’s residency at the ESports Stadium in Arlington, TX. There are currently 946 tickets out and it will likely sell out.

Dynamite & Collision in Cardiff, Wales, is at 3,808, so it should sell out. 8/28 Dynamite in Champaign, IL, is at 1,005. 8/31 Collision in Sioux Falls SD, is at 1,388. 9/4 Dynamite in Milwaukee, WI, is at 1,589. 9/6 Collision in Hoffman Estates, IL, is at 1,780. 9/7 All Out in Hoffman Estates, IL is at 5,491. 9/11 Dynamite in Lexington, KY, is at 1,385 at giant Rupp Arena. 9/12 Collision in Dayton OH, is at 914. 9/18 Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre, PA, is at 1,471. 9/25 Dynamite & Collision in Arthur Ashe Stadium is at 3,548

