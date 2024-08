Upcoming Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. That show happens in Orlando and has 13,421 tickets out. It will sell out.

A live event in Lakeland, FL on August 17 has 3,344 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on August 18 has 3,740 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington DC on August 23 has 10,535 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on August 26 has 7,738 tickets out.

Smackdown in Berlin on August 30 has 11,407 tickets out.

Bash in Berlin on August 31 has 11,968 tickets out.

Smackdown in Edmonton on September 6 has 9,338 tickets out.

RAW in Calgary on September 9 has 7,080 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 13 has 11,442 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on September 16 has 8,135 tickets out.

Smackdown in Sacramento on September 20 has 11,707 tickets out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 23 has 8,381 tickets out and is sold out.

Smackdown in Oklahoma City on September 27 has 5,687 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on September 28 has 3,043 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on September 29 has 3,305 tickets out.

RAW in Evansville on September 30 has 4,811 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on October 4 has 5,372 tickets out.

Bad Blood in Atlanta on October 5 has 13,221 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville on October 11 has 6,433 tickets out.