Upcoming WWE Supershow Lineups for September

– Here are the current advertised lineups for WWE Supershow events featuring both Raw and SmackDown Superstars for later this month, starting with Saturday, September 11 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Roman Reigns & THe Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Also set to appear: Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Seth Rollins

Next up is the Times Union Center in Albany, New York on September 12. Notably, Sasha Banks is being advertised for this card, though she has yet to return to WWE TV. She recently hinted at her return date earlier this month. It should be noted the WWE website does not have Sasha Banks advertised for this event. Here’s the lineup for Albany:

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor and The Street Profits

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Also set to appear: Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Riddle, AJ Styles & Omos, Charlotte Flair, and moe

WWE will then head to North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, September 18 for a live event at the North Charleston Coliseum, featuring the following WWE Supershow lineup:

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The New Day

* WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Damien Priest vs. Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Sheamus

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

* Riddle vs. AJ Styles with Omos

* Also set to appear: Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., Jeff Hardy, Karrion Kross, Niz Jax and Shayna Baszler, Keith Lee, and more