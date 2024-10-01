Update On Adam Cole’s Potential AEW TV Return

A new report has an update on Adam Cole’s potential return to AEW TV. Fightful Select reports that the word backstage in AEW is that the company is hoping and expecting Cole to return soon and that there is movement in terms of preparing for an on-screen return.

Cole has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in September of last year. He was backstage at AEW All Out and walking around without crutches or a boot, and he was reportedly set to resume training in the ring back in August.

According to sources close to Cole, he was in good spirits when he was at All Out.