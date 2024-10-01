wrestling / News
Update On Adam Cole’s Potential AEW TV Return
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has an update on Adam Cole’s potential return to AEW TV. Fightful Select reports that the word backstage in AEW is that the company is hoping and expecting Cole to return soon and that there is movement in terms of preparing for an on-screen return.
Cole has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in September of last year. He was backstage at AEW All Out and walking around without crutches or a boot, and he was reportedly set to resume training in the ring back in August.
According to sources close to Cole, he was in good spirits when he was at All Out.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Rip Rogers Bullying Him During a Match
- Eric Bischoff On AEW’s Lack Of Build For Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
- Vince McMahon Wanted to Broadcast Stephanie & Triple H’s Wedding on PPV, Stephanie Refused
- Eric Bischoff Reveals How Ted Turner Reacted to WWE’s Infamous ‘Billionaire Ted’ Skits