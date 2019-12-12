Update on AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales for Upcoming Shows, Ticket Sales Not Far Behind Raw This Week

– Dave Meltzer commented on AEW Dynamite ticket sales on today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, he indicated that while ticket sales for Dynamite in Corpus Christi were not doing all too well, he did state AEW ticket sales were doing “pretty well” for other cities for future events. Meltzer said, “Corpus is not doing well, but most of the cities are doing pretty well; I mean 4-5 thousand people. So, the idea they’re going out there and after the beginner’s luck, they were going to go out there and die, I mean that has not happened. Everything’s doing — you know, they’re doing well. I mean, I don’t know what you would expect in this day and age.”

Meltzer added that while Dynamite ticket sales are below what Raw is pulling in for attendance as of late, this week’s Dynamite sold only 800 tickets less than Raw for WWE. Last Monday’s edition of Raw was held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Additionally, Meltzer did note that one venue where ticket sales are not doing well for Dynamite is the upcoming Greater Memphis Area show, which is scheduled for January 8, 2020. However, tickets are said to be selling well for AEW’s return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Per Meltzer, the January 1 edition of Dynamite in Jacksonville is expected to be “close to full.” According to Meltzer, most of the ticket sales and attendances for AEW at the moment are “OK.”

Next week’s edition of Dynamite will be held at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 18. The show will be broadcast live on TNT. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com.