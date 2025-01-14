wrestling / News
Update on AEW Programming on Max, Archived Episodes Will Eventually Be Available Commercial-Free
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on how future AEW TV programming will be available on Max. According to Meltzer, the archived AEW TV episodes of Dynamite and Collision on Max will eventually be available commercial free. However, it will take about a little over a week to get the updated versions of the episodes.
Meltzer noted that the replays available on Max will be the same as what’s shown internationally. So instead of commercial breaks, viewers will be able to see what’s happening during the commercial breaks similar to the European TV feeds, which goes the entire length and also airs live.
