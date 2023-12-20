Update on AEW & QT Marshall Following His Recent Exit

– Fightful Select has an update on the backstage situation in AEW with the recent news of QT Marshall departing from the company. While Marshall’s contract with AEW is due to expire on January 1, 2024, Fightful’s report notes that Marshall has already finished up with the company.

AEW sources have reportedly said that Marshall is no longer a presence backstage, and he hasn’t been at any shows in weeks. Previously, Marshall gave his notice to the company some months ago, and he also signed a short-term extension to allow him to finish up in the promotion through the end of the year.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Marshall is already getting some interest outside of All Elite Wrestling. Marshall himself reportedly has plans involving the Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling trademark. Marshall is mainly looking to continue performing in the ring while he’s still in his prime.