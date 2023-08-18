Update On Possible AEW Returns For Jade Cargill & Thunder Rosa

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the upcoming AEW returns of both Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. Cargill has been on a planned hiatus after losing to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing. Rosa, meanwhile, has been out of action since last year due to a back injury.

It was noted that Cargill’s name has been discussed as “coming back soon.”

Rosa, meanwhile, is planned to challenge for the Women’s title when she comes back, as she never lost it in the ring. It’s unknown when she will be cleared, as her injury was worse than initially believed.