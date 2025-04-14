wrestling / News
Update on AEW Status of Scorpio Sky, Creative Pitch Made For Him
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Scorpio Sky has been missing from AEW TV for a year, when he made brief appearances on AEW Rampage. Fightful Select reports that it’s unknown why Sky has not appeared on AEW programming as he is said to be health and ‘good to go.’ There was also a creative pitch made for him to team up with Private Party, which was teased on television. However, he was pulled from TV and nothing’s been done with him since.
Sky has been wrestling regularly on the independent scene since vanishing from AEW TV again.
