Updates On AEW Statuses Of Miro, Kris Statlander & More

A new report has updates on the statuses of Miro, Kris Statlander, Scorpio Sky, and Leyla Hirsch in AEW. Fightful Select reports that things have generally remained the same in terms of word on Miro, with the report noting that the two sides did meet at some point recently. Miro is healthy and ready to go but there’s no word on any potential new creative discussions between him and AEW.

Meanwhile, Kris Statlander has been backstage at several AEW shows recently as she recovers from the ACL tear that she suffered in August. Specifically, she was at the recent tapings in Lexington, Kentucky and Toronto, Ontario. Statlander is still expected to be out of action for a while.

Hirsch, who underwent her own ACL surgery back in May of last year, is said to be “slowly getting there” in terms of recovery. She is said to have resumed training in the ring.

Finally, Sky has been healthy for several months as reported in November. Sky is said to have not been at many Dynamite tapings lately, and some talent were surprised he wasn’t at the Los Angeles show in early January. Sky was at Impact No Surrender. He is said to have several years left on his deal, having signed a five-year extension in late 2021.