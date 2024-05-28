– Matthew Belloni with Puck News has an update on the exclusive negotiating window between All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery for AEW’s media TV rights. Tony Khan recently stated that AEW is still in active negotiations with WBD, and they’re still in their exclusive negotiating period.

According Belloni’s report, the exclusive negotiating window for AEW and WBD ends in July. Additionally, Tony Khan was reportedly not happy with the offer that’s on the table from Warner Bros. Discovery, and he’s also aware that WBD losing the NBA media TV rights would give AEW more leverage. Once the window closes, other media companies will be able to bid for AEW’s broadcast rights, similar to Comcast with the NBA.

Belloni also noted that both sides are playing nice for now during their active negotiations. Khan said during the post-show press conference for Double or Nothing, “I’m happy working for Mr. David Zaslav, and I’m hoping we can do it for a long time.”

WarnerMedia has been AEW’s broadcast partner since the company began in 2019. AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in October of that year.