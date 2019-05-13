WWE News: Update On AJ Styles’ In-Ring Status, Goldberg Reacts To Announced Match With Undertaker, Dolph Ziggler Appearing On Miz & Mrs.

— As noted by WrestlingInc, AJ Styles has been noticeably absent from WWE’s ongoing European tour thus far. Styles has wrestled sparingly since his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 in which he suffered a hip injury. While the injury is likely the key factor, it’s also perhaps worth noting, given his recent re-signing, that AJ was previously reported to be negotiating for limited house show dates. AJ is still scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Money In The Bank, and set for a Raw live event in Paris as well as the remaining SmackDown live events of the tour.

— After the announcement of his match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg took to twitter to give a simple comment: “#Takerisnext”. You can see the tweet below:

— Though Dolph Ziggler is currently on sabbatical from WWE, having not wrestled since entering the Royal Rumble in January, he is going to be appearing on the next episode of Miz & Mrs., airing tomorrow night on the USA Network. You can watch a video clip of his appearance below: