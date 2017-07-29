Update on NXT Women’s Title Record for Asuka and Next Accolade

– Per PWInsider, WWE NXT women’s champion Asuka has now held the title for 483 days. She has now surpassed the New Day’s record as tag team champions as well. If she manages to hold the title until August 17, she will surpass Rockin’ Robin’s title reign as the longest reigning WWE women’s champion in the post-Moolah era of 502 days. That will make her the longest WWE title holder in history outside of the longer title reigns for Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, and Hulk Hogan before the pre-national expansion days.

Also, at last night’s NXT house show in in Florida, Asuka defended her belt against Nikki Cross. You can check out those results RIGHT HERE.