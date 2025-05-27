Update On Asuka’s WWE Status

A new report has an update on Asuka’s current WWE TV status. The former WWE Women’s Champion hasn’t been seen since May of last year due to injury and Fightful Select reports that while creative ideas were discussed for her eventual return in the last few months, said return isn’t imminent.

Sources indicated that they were surprised that creative plans were being brought up as early as they were. Specifically it was noted that creative was discussed for her around the start of 2025 despite the fact that it was unrealistic for her to be cleared in time for WrestleMania (which obviously didn’t happen).

As of now, Asuka is still sidelined due to her injury.