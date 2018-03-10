Update on Austin Aries Appearing at ROH’s 16th Anniversary Show

– As previously reported, former ROH world champion and current Impact Wrestling champion Austin Aries made an appearance at last night’s ROH 16th Anniversary Show. The word is that while Aries appeared at the event, ROH and Impact are not planning on working together to co-promote any shows.

PWInsider also had another update on Aries making an appearance at the event. According to a previous story, Aries is not currently under contract with Impact Wrestling and did not have to clear the appearance with them.

However, the latest update reports that Aries did clear the appearance with Impact Wrestling management. Additionally, Impact Wrestling was said to be supportive of Aries appearing at the show. Aries was even given the company’s blessing to have the Impact Wrestling title belt appear with him at the event.

The belief for the promotion is that the appearance would only bring Impact Wrestling some positive awareness, despite not having any direct involvement with ROH.