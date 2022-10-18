Updates About Becky Lynch’s Recovery

After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.

Lynch was on site for the past Monday’s Raw, but Fightful was told her medical professionals believed it would at minimum be a few months before the wrestler might re-enter the ring. As of this point, there is yet to be a determined date for Lynch to resume her wrestling. Fightful did cite sources within WWE creative as “hopeful” that Lynch might return by year’s end, but no firm commitment was made. The company does maintain hope that Lynch will not require any surgery as part of the recovery process.