Update on Bianca Belair Not Being Used on Raw
A new report has some details on why Bianca Belair has disappeared from Raw after making her debut in April. Belair made her debut on April 6th to make a save for the Street Profits and have a match with Zelina Vega (turned into a six-man tag) in the aftermath. She appeared on the April 20th episode with a win over Santana Garrett but has been off Raw since, instead working the April 27th, May 11th, and May 25th episodes of Main Event.
On the F4Wonline message board, Dave Meltzer noted that with the Street Profits being involved in “wacky skits,” it was decided that Belair didn’t fit in with those and since she wasn’t in a feud with anyone, she has simply not been used for Raw. With a new cycle of feuds in play after Backlash, it’s possible she could see more TV time in Raw.
