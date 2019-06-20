Update on Bobby Eaton Following Hospitalization

– Jim Cornette has provided an update on the Midnight Express’ Bobby Eaton after he was hospitalized late last week. PWInsider reports Eaton was hospitalized on Friday with cardiac issues after waking up with legs and other parts of his body swollen.

While some reports had been going around claiming that Eaton had a heart attack, Cornette posted to shoot those down. He noted that Eaton is suffering from congestive heart failure and fluid buildup in his body, which is making his heart have to work harder. Eaton is being treated with new medications and his situation is getting better.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Eaton for a full, quick recovery.