WWE News: Update On Bobby Fish’s Possible Knee Injury, Drake Maverick Hypes Tonight’s 205 Live

– As we previously reported, Bobby Fish suffered what appeared to be a knee injury at an NXT live event during a match with Heavy Machinery. He went down and the referee threw up the X symbol before he was taken to the back. He didn’t come back out. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling News), Dave Meltzer suggested that Fish won’t be wrestling at this week’s NXT TV tapings and may not appear at NXT Takeover in April, either.

He said: “In Indianapolis Bobby Fish blew out his knee. It sounded bad. I haven’t heard an update, obviously, he’s half of the tag team champions and NXT has TV [tapings] on Wednesday and I would say it’s highly unlikely that he’s gonna be wrestling by Wednesday. Whether [Fish] can wrestle on TakeOver, I mean if the injury is as bad as it seemed that it was and I was led to believe yesterday then he isn’t gonna be wrestling TakeOver. But again, today was the day he was gonna be fully diagnosed and I haven’t heard anything about that. But if he’s not wrestling at TakeOver they have to do something with the tag team titles which would be … I mean your choices are have the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic be your champions or have the winners of that tournament face Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole to determine the new champions. Those seem to be obvious options there could be something else as well. So that will probably be addressed on the first show they tape on Wednesday.”

– In a post on Twitter, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick hyped tonight’s Cruiserweight title tournament matches, which include Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews.