Update On Braun Strowman’s Status Following Injury

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Raw - Braun Strowman Returns Image Credit: WWE

A new report from PWInsider reveals that sources indicate Braun Strowman will be making at least one public appearance this weekend after he suffered a concussion on SmackDown recently. Strowman will appear on Sunday, April 30th in Dover, DE as the driver of the Pace Car for the NASCAR Würth 400. The wrestler is also scheduled for a Q&A appearance in the fan area of the Dover Motor Speedway that morning.

