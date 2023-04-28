wrestling / News
Update On Braun Strowman’s Status Following Injury
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
A new report from PWInsider reveals that sources indicate Braun Strowman will be making at least one public appearance this weekend after he suffered a concussion on SmackDown recently. Strowman will appear on Sunday, April 30th in Dover, DE as the driver of the Pace Car for the NASCAR Würth 400. The wrestler is also scheduled for a Q&A appearance in the fan area of the Dover Motor Speedway that morning.
More Trending Stories
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines
- Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned
- Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Weigh In On Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Debut