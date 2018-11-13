Update On When Braun Strowman Will Likely Face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

On last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon gave into Braun Strowman’s demands in order to lock him into team Raw for Survivor Series. One of those demands was a rematch with Brock Lesnar. On last night’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer stated that as of today. Strowman is not expected to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. The match is more likely to happen at the Royal Rumble PPV, while Strowman will be facing Baron Corbin at the December TLC PPV.