Update On Bray Wyatt’s Status for RAW Tonight (POTENTIAL SPOILER)
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt won’t be appearing live on RAW tonight as he was spotted in Pittsburgh today.
As reported earlier, Curt Hawkins & Zach Ryder will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against the Revival and the Usos tonight.
