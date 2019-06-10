wrestling / News

Update On Bray Wyatt’s Status for RAW Tonight (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt won’t be appearing live on RAW tonight as he was spotted in Pittsburgh today.

As reported earlier, Curt Hawkins & Zach Ryder will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against the Revival and the Usos tonight.

