Update on Bray Wyatt’s Current Status and Possible Return
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
There has been speculation on the status of Bray Wyatt, as some believe he will be back in the WWE this weekend at Summerslam. PWInsider reports, however, that it is unlikely that will happen.
Wyatt has been out of action with a health issue and there has been “no indication” that he has been cleared to return. WWE will not allow him to come back until he is cleared, as they are being extremely cautious about his health. The rumors online that he was pulled due to Vince McMahon return are said to be false and there is ‘no connection.’
Wyatt has been absent since before Wrestlemania, when he had been in a feud with Bobby Lashley.
