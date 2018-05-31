Quantcast

 

Update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future & Next Match

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar’s next Universal title match is scheduled to be at Summerslam, with him headlining the show. There is still a chance he leaves for the UFC. If Lesnar applies to be put back in the USADA testing pool for UFC by June 30th, that means that he is planning to return to the UFC and likely fight at the year-end show. If he doesn’t re-enter the USADA testing pool, he’s staying with WWE.

