– As previously reported, Bron Breakker was seen limping and being helped to the back after his tag team match last night at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Fightful Select has an update on Bron Breakker following the footage that surfaced of him online.

Breakker was later seen taped up following his match. A Fightful Select reader also revealed that Breakker arrived about an hour late to his photo-op session that took place earlier today (Aug. 3). The WWE rep who accompanied him was also telling workers to speed through the photos upon Breakker’s arrival.

The reader also commented that Breakker’s knee appeared “a bit swollen.” When asked about Breakker’s potential knee injury, a source only stated that Breakker was going to be evaluated, and they hoped it wasn’t bad.

During last night’s show, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed teamed up against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Reigns and Uso defeated their rivals in the tag team bout.