Update On Bronson Reed’s Injury At WWE Survivor Series

A new report has an update on Bronson Reed’s injury status following WWE Survivor Series; WarGames. As reported, Reed was believed to have suffered injuries to one or both of his ankles after hitting Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage. The WOR reports that Reed is set to undergo tests to confirm his statues, but that the word is that he may have suffered a broken ankle.

It was also noted that while (as stated) there was some concern that both of his ankles were injured, the belief is now that he only injured his right ankle. No word on how long he may be out as of yet.